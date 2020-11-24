Tuesday, November 24, 2020
type here...
Market

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ: FLDM] loss -4.57% or -0.29 points to close at $5.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1902560 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that FLDM Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fluidigm Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluidigm Corporation (“Fluidigm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:FLDM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluidigm securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox

Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm.

Sponsored

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

It opened the trading session at $6.18, the shares rose to $6.29 and dropped to $5.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLDM points out that the company has recorded 31.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -408.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, FLDM reached to a volume of 1902560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]:

Janney have made an estimate for Fluidigm Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fluidigm Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluidigm Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for FLDM stock

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, FLDM shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.84 and a Gross Margin at +54.83. Fluidigm Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLDM is now -22.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.04. Additionally, FLDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] managed to generate an average of -$114,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Fluidigm Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluidigm Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluidigm Corporation go to -8.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]

There are presently around $396 million, or 91.20% of FLDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLDM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 5,651,943, which is approximately -5.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,366,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.93 million in FLDM stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $25.96 million in FLDM stock with ownership of nearly -23.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Fluidigm Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ:FLDM] by around 18,200,531 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 13,978,992 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 34,410,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,590,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLDM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,266,999 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,592 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleAgnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is 5.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlewhy AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.94

More articles

Market

why NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.39

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.29. The company...
Read more
Market

Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
TechnipFMC plc jumped around 0.6 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.86 at the close of the session, up 7.26%. The company...
Read more
Market

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] is 119.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Senmiao Technology Limited traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 30.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.