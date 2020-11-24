Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price surged by 30.43 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Deepwater Corcovado, Deepwater Mykonos Contract Extensions.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that Petrobras has exercised a 680-day preexisting, fixed price option for the Deepwater Corcovado, and a 815-day preexisting, fixed price option for the Deepwater Mykonos. Together these contract extensions add approximately $297 million to Transocean’s industry leading backlog. Both rigs will continue to operate in Brazil and are subject to annual indexed dayrate escalations.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

About Transocean.

A sum of 90634917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.01M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.84 and dropped to a low of $1.44 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.26. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.54. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 114.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.43 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9384, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6411 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.05 and a Gross Margin at +2.84. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.32.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.20. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$190,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $533 million, or 49.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 49,073,606, which is approximately -1.647% of the company’s market cap and around 5.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,555,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.2 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.78 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -42.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 33,114,374 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 96,249,635 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 166,723,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,087,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,776,285 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 18,621,249 shares during the same period.