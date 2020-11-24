Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Revenue clocked in at $16.20 billion, down -1.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on November 23, 2020 that DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (“Teva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Teva made kickback payments to charities as part of a scheme to cover Medicare co-payments for patients taking Copaxone. A portion of the Company’s Copaxone revenue was derived from this illegal scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teva, investors suffered damages.

A sum of 7777103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.25M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares reached a high of $9.77 and dropped to a low of $9.42 until finishing in the latest session at $9.61.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.35. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.54. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$88,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.50%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,463 million, or 51.70% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 130,107,469, which is approximately -0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 52,806,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.47 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $411.2 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 41,557,240 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 60,337,906 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 466,593,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,488,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,714,452 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 20,930,725 shares during the same period.