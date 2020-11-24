Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] Revenue clocked in at $166.40 million, up 16.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX: SVM] loss -7.67% or -0.55 points to close at $6.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1886448 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that its TLP, LME, LMW and HPG mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, and GC mine, Guangdong Province, have been certified as “green mines” in China. A “green mine” is a certification awarded to mines that minimize adverse impacts on the environment and adopt scientific design and measures to ensure sustainable development from mine development to closure.

Generally, a “green mine” designation allows for a more favourable treatment from different levels of government, including in relation to priority rights to mining resources, improved land security for mine construction, and finance and tax support through coordinated policies.

It opened the trading session at $7.07, the shares rose to $7.13 and dropped to $6.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SVM points out that the company has recorded 59.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -341.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SVM reached to a volume of 1886448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVM shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $4.35, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on SVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for SVM stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.84. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for SVM is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, SVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] managed to generate an average of $50,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

There are presently around $392 million, or 26.80% of SVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,077,407, which is approximately 6.733% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,201,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.43 million in SVM stocks shares; and MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, currently with $33.09 million in SVM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. [AMEX:SVM] by around 15,094,725 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,175,398 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 36,975,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,245,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,634,266 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,356,683 shares during the same period.