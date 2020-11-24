Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] is 119.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 30.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as its own online ride-hailing platform, announced financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, “We were pleased that the proactive measures taken by our team in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic began to gain traction as we progressed through the third quarter. While the negative year-over-year impact on our operations is apparent, we saw considerable improvement in demand for our services during the second quarter and into the current fiscal third quarter. We transitioned many of the vehicles tendered to us by ride-hailing drivers who exited the business in the first quarter into rental vehicles during the past few months, which became a source of revenue as sales options diminished in the first half of the year. We are now starting to see the market recover, and believe we can offer excellent optionality to drivers through sales, leasing, and rental selections.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7560561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senmiao Technology Limited stands at 13.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.80%.

The market cap for AIHS stock reached $65.43 million, with 43.36 million shares outstanding and 29.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 7560561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has AIHS stock performed recently?

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.68. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 26.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 297.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8690, while it was recorded at 1.1820 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6229 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 121,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.07% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 63,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $44000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 247,660 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 157,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 107,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,660 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.