ROTH Capital lifts Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE: PVG] traded at a low on 11/23/20, posting a -5.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.05. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Pretivm Streamlines Management Structure.

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that, as part of an effort to streamline its management structure, Michelle Romero, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, will be departing the Company in December and that John Hayes, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations will be departing the Company on November 6, 2020.

Ms. Romero joined Pretivm in 2011 shortly after its initial public offering and was responsible for the Company’s communications. Ms. Romero’s responsibilities increased in step with Pretivm’s growth and she played a key role in the negotiation of benefits agreements and the permitting of the Brucejack Mine. With the advent of production, Ms. Romero assumed the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability and managed the Company’s developing capacity in sustainability, risk, human resources and investor relations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2090858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pretium Resources Inc. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for PVG stock reached $2.07 billion, with 187.25 million shares outstanding and 187.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, PVG reached a trading volume of 2090858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVG shares is $13.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Pretium Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.35, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on PVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pretium Resources Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

How has PVG stock performed recently?

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, PVG shares dropped by -11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.06. Pretium Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.56.

Return on Total Capital for PVG is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.09. Additionally, PVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pretium Resources Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVG.

Insider trade positions for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]

There are presently around $1,274 million, or 78.68% of PVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,102,560, which is approximately 10.981% of the company’s market cap and around 1.64% of the total institutional ownership; LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, holding 11,550,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.64 million in PVG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $80.9 million in PVG stock with ownership of nearly 4.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pretium Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE:PVG] by around 21,877,115 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,125,599 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 83,298,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,301,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,776,001 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,746,572 shares during the same period.