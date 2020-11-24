Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] moved up 0.57: Why It’s Important

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] closed the trading session at $17.55 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.89, while the highest price level was $18.06. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Resideo Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) (“Resideo”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Resideo intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including funding growth investments and potential acquisitions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.11 percent and weekly performance of -9.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 171.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, REZI reached to a volume of 4314761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12.50 to $6, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on REZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

REZI stock trade performance evaluation

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 59.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for REZI is now 10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.52. Additionally, REZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] managed to generate an average of $2,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Resideo Technologies Inc. go to 7.20%.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,006 million, or 93.90% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,677,062, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,216,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.4 million in REZI stocks shares; and PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $155.62 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 5,702,281 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 10,771,842 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 97,801,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,275,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,941 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,597,583 shares during the same period.