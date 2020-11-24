Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] moved up 13.48: Why It’s Important

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $11.28 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.06, while the highest price level was $11.39. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Qurate Retail Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50 per Common Share and Announces Commencement of Share Buyback Program.

Qurate Retail Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $1.50 per common share, for an aggregate dividend of approximately $626 million, payable in cash on December 7, 2020 to stockholders of record of Qurate Retail’s Series A and Series B common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020. Additionally, Qurate Retail’s Board of Directors announced the commencement of its buyback program for Qurate Retail’s Series A common stock. The outstanding repurchase authorization for Qurate Retail is approximately $497 million. The specific timing and amount of actual future share repurchases will vary based on market conditions, securities law limitations and other factors. The repurchases will be made using Qurate Retail’s cash and cash equivalents, and the buyback program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.50 percent and weekly performance of 20.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 8687907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on QRTEA stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 51.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.27 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.41. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$18,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 5.40%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,196 million, or 97.70% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,312,174, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,879,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.16 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $216.35 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 21.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 54,298,283 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 53,535,844 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 264,147,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,981,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,586,799 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 25,055,171 shares during the same period.