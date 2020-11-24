Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $999.90 million, up 121.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] surged by $2.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.45 during the day while it closed the day at $21.04. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced it was chosen by the US Army to receive one of two prototype contracts for the Common Data Fabric and Data Security solution to support network design experimentation for the Army’s next network modernization set of technology, termed Capability Set 23.

This marks the first time Palantir’s Gotham software is being integrated with the Army’s latest mission command software application, called the Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE), making Palantir a key partner in accelerating the Army’s modernization. CPCE is now being fielded across the force, providing commanders with better visualization tools, common applications and new server infrastructure. The prototype will work at the intersection of intelligence, mission planning and execution, providing a single, integrated solution to give commanders a global operational picture to make better data-driven decisions.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $38.33 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.38M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 84047135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,712 million, or 12.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 29,904,230, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,299,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.45 million in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $508.25 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 176,438,959 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,438,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,438,959 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.