Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Oppenheimer slashes price target on MannKind Corporation [MNKD] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Admin - 0
Admin - 0
Admin - 0
Admin - 0
MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] closed the trading session at $2.90 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75, while the highest price level was $2.98. The company report on November 20, 2020 that MannKind Receives Fourth $12.5 Million Milestone Payment from United Therapeutics.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced that it has achieved the final development milestone under its licensing and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil.

Treprostinil Technosphere (“TreT”) is an investigational product currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). All current clinical trials are now fully enrolled, including the BREEZE study in patients with PAH and a pivotal pharmacokinetics study in healthy subjects, both of which are being conducted by United Therapeutics, as well as a human factors study being conducted by MannKind. In addition, MannKind’s stability program for TreT has reached the milestone required for a regulatory filing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 124.81 percent and weekly performance of 8.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 94.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 71.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, MNKD reached to a volume of 5319627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MannKind Corporation [MNKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for MannKind Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for MannKind Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MannKind Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24.

MNKD stock trade performance evaluation

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 38.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.96 for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MannKind Corporation [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.78 and a Gross Margin at +55.62. MannKind Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MannKind Corporation [MNKD] managed to generate an average of -$222,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.MannKind Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MannKind Corporation posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MannKind Corporation go to 35.60%.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 30.20% of MNKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,655,971, which is approximately 4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,330,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.86 million in MNKD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.21 million in MNKD stock with ownership of nearly -7.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MannKind Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD] by around 7,079,436 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,467,470 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 52,345,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,892,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNKD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,308 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189,003 shares during the same period.

