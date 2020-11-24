Nautilus Inc. [NLS] Stock trading around $18.36 per share: What’s Next?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] loss -7.18% on the last trading session, reaching $18.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2020 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Vi Labs/.

In the news release, Vi Labs Powers Nautilus Adaptive Digital Coaching For JRNY Platform Across Bowflex Cardio Equipment, issued 18-Nov-2020 by Vi Labs over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline has been changed to, “Vi Labs Technology Leveraged In Nautilus Inc. JRNY™ Platform Expansion Across Bowflex Cardio Equipment Line.” The complete, corrected release follows:.

Vi Labs, an industry leading digital wellness coaching platform, announced expanded use in Nautilus Inc.’s (NYSE: NLS) proprietary JRNY™ digital platform across the Bowflex cardio equipment line. JRNY utilizes AI algorithms, data collection from an initial assessment, and tracking from previous workouts to create personalized daily workouts.

Nautilus Inc. represents 30.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $547.31 million with the latest information. NLS stock price has been found in the range of $17.95 to $20.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, NLS reached a trading volume of 3592179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NLS stock

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, NLS shares dropped by -30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1183.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.84.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.59. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of -$212,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

There are presently around $382 million, or 82.40% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,820,431, which is approximately -17.928% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,754,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.21 million in NLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.42 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly -2.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 6,071,523 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,920,875 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,799,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,792,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,585,827 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,198,379 shares during the same period.