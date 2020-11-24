Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] is 99.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] jumped around 6.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.30 at the close of the session, up 17.86%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NNOX, GOCO and FAF.





Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 2775109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 3.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

How has NNOX stock performed recently?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.93, while it was recorded at 38.56 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,128,150 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.10 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

Insider trade positions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $117 million, or 11.30% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.59% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 762,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.99 million in NNOX stocks shares; and TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.53 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 2,713,267 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,713,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,713,267 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.