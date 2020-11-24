Tuesday, November 24, 2020
MP Materials Corp. [MP] moved up 12.24: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 12.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.80. The company report on November 24, 2020 that MP Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Grew 52% Year-Over-Year to $41.0 Million.

Net Income Increased 4.2x Year-Over-Year to $14.6 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4321814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 10.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 4321814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.17

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.99 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

84 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 17,230,225 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 9,232,083 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,122,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,339,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,230,225 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,931,720 shares during the same period.

