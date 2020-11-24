Market cap of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] reaches 5.02B – now what?

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE: PE] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on November 21, 2020 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PE, CEIX, CBLI.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pioneer Natural Resources Company for 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock. If you are a Parsley Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 5287927 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.13M shares. Parsley Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $12.28 and dropped to a low of $12.00 until finishing in the latest session at $12.06.

The one-year PE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for PE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PE shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Parsley Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Parsley Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PE stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PE shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsley Energy Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PE Stock Performance Analysis:

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, PE shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parsley Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Parsley Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parsley Energy Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parsley Energy Inc. go to 22.90%.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,906 million, or 87.00% of PE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,322,864, which is approximately 73.856% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,463,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.26 million in PE stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $303.4 million in PE stock with ownership of nearly 147.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE] by around 61,872,380 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 40,609,945 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 221,399,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,881,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,029,843 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 13,277,399 shares during the same period.