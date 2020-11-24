Market cap of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] reaches 59.72M – now what?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] traded at a low on 11/23/20, posting a -6.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.60. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Oncternal Therapeutics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $22.5 Million.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 7,258,065 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $3.10 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 20, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1134569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.06%.

The market cap for ONCT stock reached $59.72 million, with 20.13 million shares outstanding and 14.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, ONCT reached a trading volume of 1134569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33.

How has ONCT stock performed recently?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.11. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 55.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -619.38. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1409.81.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -73.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$2,442,000 per employee.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.90% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,316,163, which is approximately 4.73% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,200,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in ONCT stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $1.27 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,546,497 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 39,667 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,624,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,210,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,400,583 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132 shares during the same period.