Market cap of Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] reaches 21.34M – now what?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.155, while the highest price level was $0.169. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Change to the Location and Date of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces that, due to recently imposed restrictions in Cyprus related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus, will be adjourned and reconvened on November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004. The previously announced record date of October 16, 2020 (the “Record Date”) remains unchanged. These changes have been made out of an abundance of caution and are intended to support the health and well-being of the Company’s shareholders. Shareholders of record as of the Record Date may still attend the Meeting and revoke their proxy at any time before it is voted; however, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to consider safety first over attending the Meeting in person. Shareholders who attend the Meeting in person may be subject to health screening and safety procedures consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities in New York City and the State of New York.

A supplement to the Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement mailed on or about October 23, 2020 to Shareholders of record as of the Record Date, will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and will be available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The proxy material, including the supplemental information thereto, will also be available on the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.21 percent and weekly performance of 18.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, CTRM reached to a volume of 16889101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.17. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1478, while it was recorded at 0.1546 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4470 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,670,756, which is approximately 83.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 265,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in CTRM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14000.0 in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly 414.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,130,197 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 961,362 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 12,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,103,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,694 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 961,362 shares during the same period.