Market Analysts see Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.97%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Viveve Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Company shifts strategic focus to stress urinary incontinence.

Positive feasibility study and preclinical results advance clinical development program targeting treatment of stress urinary incontinence.

Over the last 12 months, VIVE stock dropped by -36.41%. The average equity rating for VIVE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.37 million, with 21.65 million shares outstanding and 21.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, VIVE stock reached a trading volume of 13882409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

VIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.97. With this latest performance, VIVE shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5210, while it was recorded at 0.5254 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viveve Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.57.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -106.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -396.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.53. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$773,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

VIVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viveve Medical Inc. posted -4.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -253.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 257,947, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in VIVE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $21000.0 in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 86,133 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 99,471 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 206,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,061 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 99,118 shares during the same period.