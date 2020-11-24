Market Analysts see International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [AMEX: THM] loss -6.80% or -0.1 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1255417 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that International Tower Hill Mines Files 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ – International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) – (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announced that it has filed its unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of US$13.1 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.47, the shares rose to $1.47 and dropped to $1.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THM points out that the company has recorded 71.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -315.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 488.60K shares, THM reached to a volume of 1255417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM]:

Barclays have made an estimate for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on THM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for THM stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.46. With this latest performance, THM shares dropped by -12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4308, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1167 for the last 200 days.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for THM is now -5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM] managed to generate an average of -$1,692,417 per employee.International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [THM]

There are presently around $195 million, or 25.80% of THM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THM stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 61,930,724, which is approximately 3.922% of the company’s market cap and around 23.90% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 61,152,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.78 million in THM stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND, LP, currently with $10.67 million in THM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. [AMEX:THM] by around 43,687,070 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,105,860 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 97,608,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,401,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,052,476 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,211 shares during the same period.