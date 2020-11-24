Market Analysts see Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gaining to $320. Time to buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on November 23, 2020 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST GTX, ICPT and BABA – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

A sum of 23924265 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.39M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $275.73 and dropped to a low of $266.4107 until finishing in the latest session at $270.11.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.76. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $336.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $275 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 220 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 10.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.61, while it was recorded at 262.67 for the last single week of trading, and 240.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +42.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.28.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.50. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $1,424,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BABA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted 18.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 15.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.82%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $303,058 million, or 44.00% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 89,129,456, which is approximately -2.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,523,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.89 billion in BABA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $16.87 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -7.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 68,303,309 shares. Additionally, 824 investors decreased positions by around 144,092,910 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 909,585,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,121,981,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,288 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 12,269,954 shares during the same period.