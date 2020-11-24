Macy’s Inc. [M] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $7

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.80%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Macy’s, Inc. Names Bobby Amirshahi Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) announced that Malek Robert (“Bobby”) Amirshahi has been named senior vice president of corporate communications for Macy’s, Inc., effective December 7, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Amirshahi will be responsible for leading both internal and external communications across the enterprise, as well as Macy’s cause work. In this role, he will help drive alignment and consistent messaging across business strategy, transformation, colleague and culture initiatives. He will report to Danielle Kirgan, chief transformation & human resources officer of Macy’s, Inc. and will be based in New York City.

Over the last 12 months, M stock dropped by -32.53%. The one-year Macy’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.8. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.28 billion, with 311.20 million shares outstanding and 307.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.46M shares, M stock reached a trading volume of 71963148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 16.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.80. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 43.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.32 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

M Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,689 million, or 85.90% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,871,879, which is approximately 14.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 35,091,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.3 million in M stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.78 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -18.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 29,281,340 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 34,847,229 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 194,192,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,321,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,375 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 9,312,547 shares during the same period.