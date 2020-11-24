Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] moved down -6.73: Why It’s Important

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -1.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.52 at the close of the session, down -6.73%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 46,000,000 shares of common stock. The offering consisted of 30,000,000 shares of common stock issued and sold by Leslie’s and 16,000,000 shares of common stock sold by a parent entity of Leslie’s (the “Selling Stockholder”) controlled by L Catterton and GIC. The secondary shares included 6,000,000 shares sold following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. All of the shares were sold at an offering price of $17.00 per share. Leslie’s did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholder. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “LESL” on October 29, 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Nomura also served as bookrunners for the offering and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities served as co-managers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 1426663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, while it was recorded at 21.49 for the last single week of trading.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +40.91. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 39.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.23. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 388.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 238.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.