Keefe Bruyette lifts Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.78 during the day while it closed the day at $2.75. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Santander Bank Adopts Digital Mortgage And Home Equity Solution From Roostify.

— Bank leverages latest in lending technology to provide customer-centric lending, reducing the approval time for consumers by up to 40 percent –.

Santander Bank announced that it is partnering with Roostify on its digital home lending platform to provide a more convenient way for customers to apply for the Bank’s home lending services. The faster and easier-to-use digital solution enables Santander to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches, and is yet another step in the Bank’s journey toward simplification, digitization, and transforming its value proposition for customers.

Banco Santander S.A. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has inclined by 30.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.34% and lost -29.67% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $48.03 billion, with 16.59 billion shares outstanding and 16.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 10528866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.50.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 39.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.37. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.18.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.58. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $33,169 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to -13.42%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $684 million, or 1.70% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 96,451,069, which is approximately -18.737% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 22,285,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.28 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $46.74 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -5.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 22,364,486 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 38,869,303 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 187,518,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,752,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,025 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,900 shares during the same period.