JP Morgan lifts Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] slipped around -0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.32 at the close of the session, down -7.30%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited to present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 19 November 2020.

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) based in South Africa, and focused on gold mining and exploration, announced that Harmony Financial Director, Boipelo Lekubo will present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 19. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is now 19.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HMY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.49 and lowest of $4.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.61, which means current price is +145.45% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 6525287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 12.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.63. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$22,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

There are presently around $645 million, or 29.40% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 58,494,441, which is approximately 12.294% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP, holding 10,746,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.42 million in HMY stocks shares; and CPMG INC, currently with $36.72 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 16,899,128 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 32,409,516 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 99,977,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,286,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,980,044 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,516,751 shares during the same period.