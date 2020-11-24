JD.com Inc. [JD] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $89.11 during the day while it closed the day at $87.56. The company report on November 16, 2020 that JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

JD.com Inc. stock has also gained 2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has inclined by 10.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.87% and gained 148.54% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $133.84 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.44M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 9833329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $94.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $66, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on JD stock. On May 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JD shares from 37 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 23.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.15, while it was recorded at 86.91 for the last single week of trading, and 61.04 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.42. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $60,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 6.52%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,421 million, or 47.30% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,650,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,375,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in JD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.68 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly 0.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 48,091,569 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 96,615,511 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 453,982,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 598,689,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,418,562 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 20,018,133 shares during the same period.