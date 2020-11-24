Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is -40.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Announcement to the Market – Itaú Unibanco included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it has been selected for the 21st consecutive time to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) in its 2020/2021 edition. Itaú Unibanco is the only Latin American bank to be part of this index since its creation in 1999.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

DJSI World comprises companies that are global leaders in sustainability, representing 13% of the 2,500 largest companies of the S&P Global BMI index with the best rating in long-term economic, environmental and social factors. The new portfolio includes 323 companies from 30 countries from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, representing 24 economic segments. Of these companies, only seven are Brazilian.

A sum of 43017450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.83M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares reached a high of $5.375 and dropped to a low of $5.28 until finishing in the latest session at $5.35.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.8. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.25.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 396.60. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $285,400 per employee.

ITUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,504 million, or 22.20% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 201,441,692, which is approximately -0.265% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 119,108,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.23 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $606.83 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 157,510,730 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 166,965,078 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 704,377,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,853,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,381,882 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 18,258,362 shares during the same period.