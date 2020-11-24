Huami Corporation [HMI] moved down -7.60: Why It’s Important

Huami Corporation [NYSE: HMI] slipped around -1.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.61 at the close of the session, down -7.60%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Former Texas Instruments Executive Bing Xie Joins Huami’s Board as Independent Director.

Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) announced that it appointed Mr. Bing Xie, former Texas Instruments (TI) executive officer and senior vice president of worldwide sales and applications, as an independent director on Huami’s board. Mr. Xie will serve on the board’s Audit, Compensation, Nominating, Corporate Governance and the AI and Big Data Ethics Committees.

Over a 21-year career at Texas Instruments, Mr. Xie most recently led the worldwide sales and applications teams. He was previously TI’s president of Greater China (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong). Mr. Xie started his career at Hewlett-Packard, and later joined Bay Networks and 3Com. He has lived and worked in China, Italy, America and Canada. Mr. Xie holds a bachelor of science degree in electronics engineering from Xidian University, and an MBA from Clemson University.

Huami Corporation stock is now 13.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HMI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.085 and lowest of $13.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.20, which means current price is +55.54% above from all time high which was touched on 07/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 302.31K shares, HMI reached a trading volume of 1466267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huami Corporation [HMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMI shares is $16.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huami Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

How has HMI stock performed recently?

Huami Corporation [HMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, HMI shares gained by 16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Huami Corporation [HMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Huami Corporation [HMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huami Corporation [HMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.25. Huami Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Total Capital for HMI is now 27.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huami Corporation [HMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.45. Additionally, HMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huami Corporation [HMI] managed to generate an average of $73,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Huami Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Huami Corporation [HMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huami Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huami Corporation go to 2.99%.

Insider trade positions for Huami Corporation [HMI]

There are presently around $226 million, or 94.60% of HMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMI stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 6,160,305, which is approximately -0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 9.82% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 2,049,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.9 million in HMI stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $27.32 million in HMI stock with ownership of nearly 15.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huami Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Huami Corporation [NYSE:HMI] by around 2,030,711 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,554,334 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,045,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,630,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,814 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 317,806 shares during the same period.