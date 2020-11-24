HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Is Currently 1.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] gained 1.20% or 0.01 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 7928285 shares. The company report on November 9, 2020 that HEXO Corp. Acting Chief Financial Officer Trent MacDonald Moves Into Permanent Role.

HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce that Trent MacDonald’s security clearance request under the Cannabis Act has been granted by Health Canada. As previously announced, Mr. MacDonald had been appointed to the Company’s executive leadership team in the acting role of Chief Financial Officer, with his permanent role as Chief Financial Officer to commence upon the successful completion of Health Canada’s security clearance process for key personnel. With his security clearance having been granted, Mr. MacDonald now moves into a permanent role as Chief Financial Officer.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

“HEXO is now in a very strong financial position, having already taken the impairments and write-downs that continue to plague the cannabis industry, while also having plenty of working capital and cash,” said Trent MacDonald. “I am excited to join the Company as we move towards positive EBITDA, positive operational cash flow and clear a path for sustained profitability on a per share basis. I am thrilled to be contributing to HEXO’s strategic and operational initiatives as the Company is relentlessly pursuing a top market position in Canada, while I believe we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of an ever-evolving U.S. market, especially through Truss Beverages, our joint venture with Molson Coors.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.718, the shares rose to $0.7335 and dropped to $0.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEXO points out that the company has recorded 7.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 7928285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.06

Trading performance analysis for HEXO stock

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7229, while it was recorded at 0.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7495 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $31 million, or 10.05% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 35,381,048, which is approximately 64.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,175,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.85 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 29.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 16,961,047 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,204,428 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,063,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,229,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 793,815 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 684,084 shares during the same period.