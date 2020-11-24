H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] – find out why.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] gained 16.25% or 0.07 points to close at $0.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1948932 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Mining Conference.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL) (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Mining Conference, November 30th through December 1st. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, November 30th at 2:00pm EST. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the H.C Wainwright Virtual Mining Conference please visit https:

About Solitario.

It opened the trading session at $0.46, the shares rose to $0.54 and dropped to $0.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPL points out that the company has recorded 60.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -307.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, XPL reached to a volume of 1948932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for XPL stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4337, while it was recorded at 0.4501 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3353 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 937,628, which is approximately 56.163% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 206.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 565,513 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 114,499 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,819,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,499,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,289 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 89,563 shares during the same period.