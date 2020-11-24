Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] moved up 8.93: Why It’s Important

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.2561 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Guardion Also Provides Corporate Update.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and is also providing a corporate update.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 28.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHSI stock has declined by -26.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.89% and gained 11.89% year-on date.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $20.07 million, with 88.32 million shares outstanding and 84.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 6716514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

GHSI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.86. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2040, while it was recorded at 0.2147 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3608 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,843,523, which is approximately 312.958% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 342,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in GHSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $75000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 10.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 2,978,349 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 314,705 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,305,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,598,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,600 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 307,744 shares during the same period.