Gold Fields Limited [GFI] moved up 1.37: Why It’s Important

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.22%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) remains in a strong financial position. During Q3 2020, there was a further decrease in the net debt balance (including leases) to US$1,159m at 30 September 2020 from US$1,239m at 30 June 2020, after taking into account the interim dividend payment of US$85m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x, compared to 0.84x at end June 2020. The net debt balance (excluding leases) decreased to US$796m from US$876m at the end of June 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Full results are available on the company website:.

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock rose by 83.11%. The one-year Gold Fields Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.56. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.36 billion, with 873.85 million shares outstanding and 828.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 5007260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

87 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 43,456,586 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 58,690,636 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 209,394,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,542,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,005,247 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578,587 shares during the same period.