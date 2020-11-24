Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] Revenue clocked in at $224.90 million, up 370.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $48.55 on 11/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.99, while the highest price level was $51.0991. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Futu Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 370.45 percent and weekly performance of 15.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 230.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 4766573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $39.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.74.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 49.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 335.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.56 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.05, while it was recorded at 45.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.71 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.61.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.41. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $24,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 17.25%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $882 million, or 32.10% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 4,788,333, which is approximately 8606.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD., holding 4,243,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.03 million in FUTU stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $39.61 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 208.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 16,572,551 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 508,871 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,094,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,175,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,109,571 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 442,698 shares during the same period.