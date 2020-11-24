For Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM], Analyst sees a rise to $106. What next?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] surged by $6.67 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $114.00 during the day while it closed the day at $107.71. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces third quarter 2020 results.

Net comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 24.4%GAAP operating margin of 15.6%; Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 810bps to 15.7%GAAP diluted EPS of $2.54; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.56, growing over 150%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 1, 2020 (“Q3 20”) versus the third fiscal quarter ended November 3, 2019 (“Q3 19”).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock has also gained 15.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSM stock has inclined by 8.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.64% and gained 46.66% year-on date.

The market cap for WSM stock reached $7.86 billion, with 77.78 million shares outstanding and 77.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, WSM reached a trading volume of 5627717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $97.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $110 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WSM stock trade performance evaluation

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.65, while it was recorded at 99.68 for the last single week of trading, and 78.09 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 13.40%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,293 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,681,630, which is approximately 0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,519,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.88 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $700.35 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -11.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 6,569,453 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 6,880,173 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 63,545,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,994,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,143 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,015,418 shares during the same period.