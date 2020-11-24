For Royal Caribbean Group [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $68. What next?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$1.86. The company report on November 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. – RCL.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Royal Caribbean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 4579572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.77M shares. Royal Caribbean Group shares reached a high of $75.1388 and dropped to a low of $72.53 until finishing in the latest session at $72.58.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.7. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $59.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on RCL stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RCL shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.72, while it was recorded at 74.40 for the last single week of trading, and 56.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.16.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.46. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of $22,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

RCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,787 million, or 61.50% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,607,131, which is approximately 18.941% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,161,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $888.53 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,345,346 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 9,936,376 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 112,566,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,848,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,769 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,471,064 shares during the same period.