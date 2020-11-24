Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Is Currently -4.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] slipped around -0.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.54 at the close of the session, down -4.89%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Sells Priority Review Voucher for $95 Million.

– Eiger and The Progeria Research Foundation will share proceeds 50/50.

– Non-dilutive capital further strengthens Eiger’s balance sheet.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -35.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EIGR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.55 and lowest of $9.1601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.82, which means current price is +109.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 500.88K shares, EIGR reached a trading volume of 2239443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on EIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

How has EIGR stock performed recently?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, EIGR shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EIGR is now -76.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.09. Additionally, EIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] managed to generate an average of -$2,927,167 per employee.Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIGR.

Insider trade positions for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]

There are presently around $225 million, or 74.50% of EIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGR stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,622,914, which is approximately 21.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,246,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in EIGR stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.09 million in EIGR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGR] by around 4,619,576 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,891,493 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,048,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,559,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,118 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 462,241 shares during the same period.