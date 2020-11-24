Digirad Corporation [DRAD] Stock trading around $2.71 per share: What’s Next?

Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ: DRAD] gained 15.32% on the last trading session, reaching $2.71 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Digirad Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences in November.

Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced that its management team will participate at the following investors conferences:.

November 17: Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference.

Digirad Corporation represents 4.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.25 million with the latest information. DRAD stock price has been found in the range of $2.37 to $2.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 937.74K shares, DRAD reached a trading volume of 1075996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Caris & Company have made an estimate for Digirad Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Above Average, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2007. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2007, representing the official price target for Digirad Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $4.80, while Kaufman Bros kept a Hold rating on DRAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digirad Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Digirad Corporation [DRAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, DRAD shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Digirad Corporation [DRAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digirad Corporation [DRAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Digirad Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.29.

Return on Total Capital for DRAD is now -2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.65. Additionally, DRAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] managed to generate an average of -$7,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Digirad Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digirad Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 188.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digirad Corporation go to 16.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.80% of DRAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRAD stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 175,851, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 122,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in DRAD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.28 million in DRAD stock with ownership of nearly -0.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digirad Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ:DRAD] by around 117,038 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 147,279 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 248,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRAD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,637 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 137,801 shares during the same period.