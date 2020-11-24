CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain 278.06% so far this year. What now?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] traded at a low on 11/23/20, posting a -4.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.41. The company report on November 17, 2020 that CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Positive Results from the ENHANCE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Liver Meeting® 2020.

Seladelpar demonstrated anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic activity through 3 and 6 months.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Results highlight the potential for seladelpar to offer patients an efficacious and safe second line treatment option.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1220395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.73%.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $509.81 million, with 68.89 million shares outstanding and 65.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 1220395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, CBAY shares dropped by -17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Earnings analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Insider trade positions for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $430 million, or 84.70% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 96.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,130,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.02 million in CBAY stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $29.64 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 16,097,929 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 17,420,414 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,464,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,983,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,633,835 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,457,146 shares during the same period.