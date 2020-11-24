Craig Hallum slashes price target on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] – find out why.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.98%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Marvell Expands Borderless Enterprise Portfolio with Industry-Leading Octal Scalable mGig PHY Family.

High performance, low power PHYs enable optimized infrastructure for emerging mobility and cloud applications.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) introduced its second-generation Alaska® Octal Scalable mGig PHY family, bringing industry-leading performance, cable reach, low power and speed to enterprise networking infrastructure. The mGig PHYs are the newest additions to Marvell’s borderless enterprise portfolio, a comprehensive set of Prestera® switches and Alaska PHYs architected to address the specific requirements as emerging mobility and cloud applications extend the boundaries of the traditional campus environment. Designed to optimize borderless enterprise access and aggregation switching, the new PHY family offers a clear upgrade path to multi-Gigabit (mGig) technology.

Over the last 12 months, MRVL stock rose by 71.60%. The one-year Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.07. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.04 billion, with 667.57 million shares outstanding and 664.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, MRVL stock reached a trading volume of 7384801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $47.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $39, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 111.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 32.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of $281,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRVL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 38.95%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,667 million, or 91.40% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 99,392,418, which is approximately 15.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 84,594,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.69 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 51,791,027 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 48,801,589 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 497,324,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,916,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,166,039 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,944,563 shares during the same period.