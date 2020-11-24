Citigroup slashes price target on Li Auto Inc. [LI] – find out why.

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $43.64 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.86, while the highest price level was $44.18. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB2.51 billion (US$369.8 million)1 Quarterly deliveries were 8,660 vehiclesQuarterly gross margin reached 19.8%.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 165.13 percent and weekly performance of 22.76 percent. The stock has performed 137.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 139.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.44M shares, LI reached to a volume of 62233546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $28.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.52 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 37.81 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 62,589,821 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,589,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,589,821 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.