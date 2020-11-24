China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] moved up 39.64: Why It’s Important

China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CAAS] gained 39.64% or 1.34 points to close at $4.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1303686 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that China Automotive Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71582.

It opened the trading session at $3.45, the shares rose to $4.98 and dropped to $3.3887, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAAS points out that the company has recorded 144.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -232.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 79.93K shares, CAAS reached to a volume of 1303686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]:

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Automotive Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2011, representing the official price target for China Automotive Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on CAAS stock. On March 18, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for CAAS shares from 24 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Automotive Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CAAS stock

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.60. With this latest performance, CAAS shares gained by 47.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.26 for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for CAAS is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.87. Additionally, CAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] managed to generate an average of $2,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.China Automotive Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Automotive Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.10% of CAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 507,691, which is approximately 11.376% of the company’s market cap and around 62.55% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 141,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in CAAS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.52 million in CAAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CAAS] by around 84,488 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,251 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 869,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 959,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,914 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507 shares during the same period.