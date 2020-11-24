Chardan Capital Markets lifts IDT Corporation [IDT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IDT Corporation [NYSE: IDT] gained 25.13% on the last trading session, reaching $11.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that NRS Joins Catalina’s Digital Place-Based Media Network.

National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a leading point-of-sale network for independent retailers, announced a partnership with shopper intelligence-leader Catalina. Pursuant to the agreement, Catalina will offer its place-based media clients the ability to deliver messaging through NRS’ extensive digital out-of-home network.

NRS’ Chief Operating Officer, Eli Korn, stated, “Our partnership with Catalina offers an exciting opportunity to expand our digital out-of-home advertising network to leading consumer package goods (CPG) brands. CPG brands view neighborhood markets as an essential advertising venue particularly as consumers stay closer to home. Working with Catalina, we will enable brands to communicate more effectively and efficiently with difficult-to-reach consumer segments.”.

IDT Corporation represents 23.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $284.43 million with the latest information. IDT stock price has been found in the range of $10.25 to $12.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 316.08K shares, IDT reached a trading volume of 1576385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for IDT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2013, representing the official price target for IDT Corporation stock. On March 12, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for IDT shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDT Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12.

IDT Corporation [IDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.68. With this latest performance, IDT shares gained by 13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for IDT Corporation [IDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDT Corporation [IDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.81 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. IDT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for IDT is now 36.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDT Corporation [IDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.98. Additionally, IDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDT Corporation [IDT] managed to generate an average of $17,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.17.

There are presently around $123 million, or 41.58% of IDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,706,097, which is approximately -2.263% of the company’s market cap and around 42.17% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,390,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.54 million in IDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.13 million in IDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in IDT Corporation [NYSE:IDT] by around 275,611 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,211,029 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,867,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,354,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,925 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 115,284 shares during the same period.