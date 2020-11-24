CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] is 586.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.09%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that CBAK Energy has Successfully Developed Large-sized Cylindrical Tabless Battery with 25% Boost in Energy Density and 20% Cost Saving.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (“CBAK Energy”, NASDAQ: CBAT), a world’s leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that its product release of 32140 large-sized cylindrical tabless battery has officially passed its technical and Pilot Plant tests which demonstrated its success in product research of this model. As the requirement of mass production on this product has been achieved, CBAK Energy is planning for the construction of new standardized production line which aims to achieve mass product delivery in the first half of 2021.

The research and development 32140 large-sized cylindrical battery is the main focus of CBAK Energy in recent years. Compared to previous 26650 model, the energy capacity of one single cell increased 5 times as well as 25% increase in energy density and 20% reduction in cost per kilowatts. Meanwhile, the new model will have three different versions with three different anode systems in order to fulfill the need of different markets which are NCM, LiFePO4 and LiMn2O4.

Over the last 12 months, CBAT stock rose by 1216.67%. The one-year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -295.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $498.81 million, with 64.91 million shares outstanding and 20.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.38M shares, CBAT stock reached a trading volume of 9751805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CBAT Stock Performance Analysis:

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.09. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 163.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1563.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1216.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CBAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 161,002, which is approximately 395.818% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 99,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in CBAT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.33 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -52.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 270,044 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,222 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,164 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,078 shares during the same period.