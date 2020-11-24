Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] Is Currently 29.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6226, while the highest price level was $0.84. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Borr Drilling Limited – Launch of Subsequent Offering.

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited (“Borr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) stock exchange notices in September 2020 relating to a contemplated subsequent offering in Borr. The board of directors of Borr (the “Board”) has resolved to launch a conditional subsequent offering consisting of up to 10,000,000 new shares (the “Offer Shares” and the “Subsequent Offering”). The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Børs upon delivery.

The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering is US$0.53 per Offer Share which equals the subscription price in the US$27.5 million equity offering completed in September 2020 (the “September Offering”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.16 percent and weekly performance of 27.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 86.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BORR reached to a volume of 12674059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07.

BORR stock trade performance evaluation

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.69. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 86.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5606, while it was recorded at 0.6565 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9977 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.08.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.41. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,774,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Limited posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -335.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 45.70% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 11,363,851, which is approximately -9.447% of the company’s market cap and around 13.98% of the total institutional ownership; LODBROK CAPITAL LLP, holding 3,582,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in BORR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.8 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -36.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 7,147,341 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 7,847,689 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 10,333,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,328,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,823,025 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,964,533 shares during the same period.