Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 195.58% so far this year. What now?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] surged by $3.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.30 during the day while it closed the day at $22.08. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% Hydrogen-Powered Solid-Oxide Fuel Cells and Electrolyzers.

RE100 Global Program Aims to Create Fully Renewable Ecosystems.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and SK Engineering and Construction (SK E&C) announced they have won a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) under the RE100 program to supply solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC) powered by 100 percent hydrogen and electrolyzers to an industrial complex in Changwon, Korea. The RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative led by the Climate Group to accelerate the move toward zero-carbon electricity grids. The Changwon RE100 proposal process, run by the Korean Industrial Complex Corporation, is a project aimed at identifying and selecting partners to contribute to a fully renewable ecosystem in Korea.

Bloom Energy Corporation stock has also gained 15.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BE stock has inclined by 35.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 164.75% and gained 195.58% year-on date.

The market cap for BE stock reached $3.69 billion, with 138.96 million shares outstanding and 132.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 12997879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.30. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 34.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.07. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$200,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,824 million, or 60.90% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 12,474,373, which is approximately 15.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 9,206,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.28 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $168.1 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 16.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 30,922,472 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,888,795 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 43,809,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,620,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,134,999 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881,976 shares during the same period.