Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Apple Inc. [AAPL] – find out why.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.36%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards.

Lil Baby wins top award of global Artist of the Year; Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch also honored.

Apple® announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music® Awards, recognizing the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories, and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most. The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year were hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team of world-class experts and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to this year.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 73.96%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.78. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1957.10 billion, with 17.06 billion shares outstanding and 16.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 153.82M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 126744759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $124.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $112.50 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116.25 to $135, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 112.50 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.40, while it was recorded at 117.45 for the last single week of trading, and 93.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 12.64%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,133,362 million, or 59.80% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,280,669,129, which is approximately -2.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,069,771,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.53 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $110.8 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,191 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 112,996,498 shares. Additionally, 2,194 investors decreased positions by around 596,198,677 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 9,245,676,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,954,871,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,188,781 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 10,453,080 shares during the same period.