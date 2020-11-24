Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] Stock trading around $0.44 per share: What’s Next?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, up 14.20%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Field Roast’s Chao Creamery More than Doubles Walmart Distribution.

Leading plant-based cheese varieties now available at more than 18,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Meijer, HEB, Safeway and Ahold.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), announced that its portfolio of Chao Creamery dairy-free cheeses is now available at over 18,000 retail locations nationwide. Following this fall’s launch of five new Chao Creamery flavors and forms, Walmart more than doubled its distribution of the product line to more than 2,000 store locations and added the new Creamy Original Shreds and Mexican Style Blend Shreds.

Assertio Holdings Inc. stock is now -65.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASRT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4366 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +32.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 753.86K shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 3829922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

How has ASRT stock performed recently?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.00. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -37.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6191, while it was recorded at 0.3778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8157 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $20 million, or 55.10% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,149, which is approximately 1.312% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 million in ASRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.67 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -16.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,500,040 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,920,151 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,968,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,388,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,729 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,405,399 shares during the same period.