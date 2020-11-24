Ascendiant Capital Markets slashes price target on PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] – find out why.

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] gained 13.97% on the last trading session, reaching $2.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that PAVmed Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference call to be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, provided a business update for the Company and its subsidiaries, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”) and Solys Diagnostics Inc. (“Solys”) and discussed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

PAVmed Inc. represents 48.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.00 million with the latest information. PAVM stock price has been found in the range of $1.7937 to $2.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 566.83K shares, PAVM reached a trading volume of 1218510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.11

Trading performance analysis for PAVM stock

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.71. With this latest performance, PAVM shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 1.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, PAVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 188.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] managed to generate an average of -$1,097,149 per employee.PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAVmed Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]

There are presently around $14 million, or 13.30% of PAVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,768,661, which is approximately 2.131% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,642,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 million in PAVM stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.85 million in PAVM stock with ownership of nearly 225.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAVmed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM] by around 928,933 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 594,673 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,391,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,915,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAVM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,728 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 380,962 shares during the same period.