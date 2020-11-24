Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC] Revenue clocked in at $239.00 million, down -62.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation [NYSE: ASC] gained 12.17% on the last trading session, reaching $3.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference.

: Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation represents 33.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.61 million with the latest information. ASC stock price has been found in the range of $3.09 to $3.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 403.88K shares, ASC reached a trading volume of 1088886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC]:

Pareto have made an estimate for Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ASC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardmore Shipping Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ASC stock

Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99. With this latest performance, ASC shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +14.92. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.94.

Return on Total Capital for ASC is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.17. Additionally, ASC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC] managed to generate an average of -$20,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardmore Shipping Corporation go to 42.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardmore Shipping Corporation [ASC]

Positions in Ardmore Shipping Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation [NYSE:ASC] by around 3,332,487 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,698,312 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,260,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,291,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,431,862 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,922 shares during the same period.