Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] moved up 2.56: Why It’s Important

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: APXT] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 2.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.41. The company report on November 23, 2020 that AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger.

Transaction includes a fully committed PIPE of $140 mm anchored by top-tier investors.

AvePoint co-founder and current CEO Tianyi (TJ) Jiang to lead the combined company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9192318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.19%.

The market cap for APXT stock reached $464.81 million, with 44.56 million shares outstanding and 35.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 228.61K shares, APXT reached a trading volume of 9192318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has APXT stock performed recently?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, APXT shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] managed to generate an average of $450,405 per employee.Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Insider trade positions for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]

37 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:APXT] by around 7,876,391 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,914,684 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,734,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,525,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APXT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,616 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,912,212 shares during the same period.