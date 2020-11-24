Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Revenue clocked in at $3.14 billion, up 47.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] price surged by 6.05 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Antero Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date (the “Note Redemption”). The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase the 2021 Notes or any other security. Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption are fully described in the Notice of Redemption distributed to the holders of the 2021 Notes. Beneficial holders of the 2021 Notes with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

A sum of 10368217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. Antero Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $4.24 and dropped to a low of $4.02 until finishing in the latest session at $4.21.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.85. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $930 million, or 83.70% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,063,098, which is approximately 3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,930,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.49 million in AR stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $74.84 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 38,810,242 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 45,185,022 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 136,838,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,833,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,033,790 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 17,764,573 shares during the same period.