Amcor plc [AMCR] Is Currently -3.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $11.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Amcor recognised as ESG industry leader by MSCI ESG.

Amcor has retained the highest sustainability rating in the packaging sector – and the second highest score possible – from MSCI ESG.

In 2020, Amcor – a leading packaging company – received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAACCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This rating is the highest in the packaging industry and is the second highest rating available. 2020 is the 4th year in a row that Amcor has achieved an AA rating – MSCI describes AA rated companies as ‘a company leading its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities’.

Amcor plc represents 1.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.13 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $11.52 to $11.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 6497691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.65%.

There are presently around $6,427 million, or 37.30% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 109,423,250, which is approximately -4.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 83,388,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.8 million in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $650.82 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

219 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 49,739,118 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 38,485,328 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 467,258,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,483,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,598,216 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,029,248 shares during the same period.